Queen's Speech sets out Johnson's Brexit priority

Queen Elizabeth II set out British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's agenda for his government yesterday, including an Oct 31 Brexit, a new deal with the European Union and a host of domestic policies designed to win over voters ahead of an expected general election.

The Queen's Speech was used to detail all the Bills the government wants to enact in the coming year. It was written for the monarch by the government. But with Brexit in the balance, and an unpredictable election likely in the near future, rival parties said Mr Johnson was misusing the politically neutral Queen by asking her to set out his election agenda.

The speech set out an overview of more than 20 Bills, including the legislation that is required to implement a Brexit deal - if Mr Johnson is able to reach an agreement with the EU this week.

SEE WORLD