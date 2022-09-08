Queen Elizabeth's year of ill health

LONDON - Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been dogged by health problems since spending a night in a central London hospital last October.

The 96-year-old monarch has since cancelled a series of public engagements on medical advice.

October 2021

The queen is seen using a walking stick at Westminster Abbey service on Oct 12, the first time she has done so at a major public event.

She pulls out of two-day trip to Northern Ireland, advised to rest on medical grounds, Buckingham Palace announces on Oct 20.

The next day the Palace said the queen has attended a private London hospital for "preliminary investigations" and stayed in overnight.

On Oct 26, the Palace says she has resumed "light duties".

November 2021

The queen is seen driving a car at her Windsor Castle home west of London on Nov 1.

But she pulls out of the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland on doctors' "advice to rest" and misses annual Remembrance Sunday event on November 14 due to "sprained back".

Feb 20, 2022

The queen tests positive for Covid-19 after resuming in-person audiences at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace says she has "mild, cold-like symptoms".

She is later overheard saying: "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?"

March 2022

The queen pulls out of Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

But she attends March 29 memorial service there for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

April 2022

The queen misses the traditional Maundy Thursday religious service.