Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin

LONDON (AFP) - Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin on Saturday during the lying-in-state at London's historic Westminster Hall.

King Charles III's sons Princes William and Harry, Prince Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Prince Edward's children Louise and James silently stood guard around the casket of Britain's longest-serving monarch as members of the public continued to file past.