Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 5 things to know about coffin procession

LONDON - The ceremonial processions taking Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to London's Westminster Abbey and then towards her burial place at Windsor reflect the ancient traditions of the British monarchy.

1. Hauled by the Royal Navy

Royal Navy sailors will use ropes to pull the queen's lead-lined coffin mounted on a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Their comrades in a team of 142 sailors will walk alongside to act as a brake if necessary.

This tradition dates back to Queen Victoria's funeral in February 1901.

The horses meant to haul the gun carriage weighing more than two tons panicked and began kicking, threatening to drop the coffin.

One of the queen's relatives, Prince Louis of Battenberg, a Royal Navy captain, suggested to the new king, Edward VII, that this problem could be avoided by replacing horses with sailors.

Nine years later when Edward VII himself died, this idea was put into practice again and it has since become an unchanging tradition at state funerals.

2. Pallbearers in bearskins

Eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will have the task of carrying the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage outside, and then into Westminster Abbey.