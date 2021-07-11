Queen Elizabeth wishes England good luck ahead of Euro 2020 final

LONDON (AFP) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth has sent a good luck message to Gareth Southgate and his England team ahead of Sunday's (July 10) Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

Southgate's side have reached the European Championship title match for the first time, ending England's 55-year wait for a major final appearance.

The queen, 95, handed England captain Bobby Moore the World Cup when the Three Lions won their only major trophy, against West Germany at Wembley in 1966.

"Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," she wrote.

With England on the cusp of a historic triumph, the monarch added: "I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships.

"I send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

The queen, who presented the Euro 96 trophy to Germany's victorious players at Wembley, is not expected to attend Sunday's final.

Her grandson, Prince William, is set to be the senior royal representative at the final in his role as president of the English Football Association.