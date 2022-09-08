Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health

LONDON - Members of the British royal family rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.

The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

She has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then and on Wednesday, cancelled a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.

“The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

A palace source said immediate members of the British royal family had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

Elizabeth has been queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries, including Australia and Canada, having ascended to the throne as a 25-year-old in 1952.

Earlier this year, she marked her 70th year on the throne with four days of national celebrations in June.

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come,” she said at the time.

Singapore was a British colony, and under the symbolic rule of Queen Elizabeth, until it became a founding member of Malaysia in 1963 before gaining full independence in 1965.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, had travelled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland after receiving news from the doctors.

Prince William, Charles' eldest son, was also making his way to Balmoral, a Kensington Palace source confirmed. Prince William, who holds the title of the Duke of Cambridge, is second in line to the throne.