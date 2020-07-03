Quarantine rules for 75 countries to be lifted

LONDON • The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and end coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, it was reported.

The Telegraph newspaper yesterday said Britain would shortly lift a ban on non-essential travel to nearly all European Union destinations, various British territories including Bermuda and Gibraltar, as well as Turkey, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We will be easing health measures at the border by allowing passengers arriving from specific countries and territories to be exempted from self-isolation requirements."

He said that the next steps in the policy would be set out this week.

The government has been grappling with how to open up international travel after it imposed a two-week quarantine for arrivals, which has added to the woes of the tourism and travel industry.

It first discussed creating air bridges or travel corridors with countries popular with British tourists, but now seems to be favouring lifting the measures for certain countries.

Last Friday, Britain said it would ditch the 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries such as France, Greece and Spain.

Meantime, all children in England will have to go back to school in September, the government said yesterday, after weeks of wrangling as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The government initially intended students to return before the summer break later this month but was forced to revise its plans after concerns from teaching unions and parents.

The local authorities said that it would be difficult to enforce social distancing of two metres with children, and many schools would have to cut class sizes because of a lack of space.

The two-metre rule has now been cut to one metre, in part because of increased pressure from businesses, which say that they would be unable to enforce it and may have to remain closed.

Criticism about continued school closures, which began in March, has mounted, particularly because of the lack of access to online learning for more disadvantaged families.

"It is critical to ensure that no child loses more time in education," Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Parliament.

Britain's coronavirus death toll of almost 44,000 is Europe's highest, with more than 313,000 cases of infections.

Infection rates have fallen however, allowing the reopening of swathes of the hospitality, tourism and culture sectors in England from this weekend.

The government is now focused on fighting local outbreaks.

This week, it ordered a fresh shutdown and movement restrictions in Leicester, central England, after a spike in cases.

Mr Williamson said that stricter health guidance for schools could be issued should new outbreaks occur in specific regions. But he said that "unless the evidence changes, I will not be issuing further national notices to modify the" plan.

REUTERS, AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE