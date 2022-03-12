Putin's view of Ukraine at odds with history

For many years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to delegitimise Ukraine as an independent state and the Ukrainian people as a distinct nation. He insists that Ukraine is largely made up of former Russian territory, which Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin and his henchmen separated from Russia proper, and combined with lands of the former Austro-Hungarian Empire shortly after the Russian Revolution of 1917. Russians and Ukrainians, he argues, are one people with a common history that goes back centuries.

Today's Ukraine, he underscored in the days leading up to the Russian invasion late last month, is run by a band of "neo-Nazis". He claims that they are descendants of the militant, far-right Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists which, under the leadership of Stepan Bandera, fought alongside the Nazis in Eastern Europe. Mr Putin has accused the neo-Nazis of terrorising ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers in Ukraine and engaging in what he claims is "genocide" in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.