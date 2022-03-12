War in Ukraine

Putin's view of Ukraine at odds with history

Thomas Graham For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For many years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to delegitimise Ukraine as an independent state and the Ukrainian people as a distinct nation. He insists that Ukraine is largely made up of former Russian territory, which Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin and his henchmen separated from Russia proper, and combined with lands of the former Austro-Hungarian Empire shortly after the Russian Revolution of 1917. Russians and Ukrainians, he argues, are one people with a common history that goes back centuries.

Today's Ukraine, he underscored in the days leading up to the Russian invasion late last month, is run by a band of "neo-Nazis". He claims that they are descendants of the militant, far-right Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists which, under the leadership of Stepan Bandera, fought alongside the Nazis in Eastern Europe. Mr Putin has accused the neo-Nazis of terrorising ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers in Ukraine and engaging in what he claims is "genocide" in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2022, with the headline Putin's view of Ukraine at odds with history. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top