Putin's pre-war allies Orban, Vucic dominate Hungarian, Serbian elections

BUDAPEST/BELGRADE • The two European leaders most closely allied to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he launched his invasion of Ukraine have won decisive election victories on pledges to stay out of the war.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who spent 12 years consolidating his grip on power and clashing with the European Union (EU) over democratic values, clinched a fourth consecutive term in a crushing victory over a broad opposition alliance.

In neighbouring Serbia, Mr Aleksandar Vucic won five more years as president and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party was in position to form a majority-backed government. Like Mr Orban, he has drawn criticism from his rivals and countries in the EU - which he wants Serbia to join - for suppressing political opposition.

Until recently, both had defied warnings from Western partners by cultivating ties with Moscow and Beijing.

Mr Putin was among the world's first leaders to congratulate Mr Orban and Mr Vucic on their victories.

The results expose one of the thorniest issues facing the EU: How to deal with current members or future aspirants who defy the bloc's rule-of-law standards and veer from peers on important geopolitical issues such as Ukraine.

At the same time, Mr Orban and Mr Vucic may face deeper international isolation, with Hungary at risk of losing billions of euros in EU funding and Serbia struggling to advance with talks to join the wealthy single market.

Mr Orban's party maintained its two-thirds majority in the 199-seat Parliament in Sunday's election, according to results with more than 99 per cent of ballots counted. A majority of that size will allow it to change any law, including the Constitution, without opposition support. It may also embolden the premier in his battles with the Brussels-based EU.

Mr Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy, said: "Brussels should brace itself for new troubles because everything that it found loathsome in Hungary's maverick PM previously will now certainly be intensified for at least the next few months - but in all likelihood, for the next four years."

The war in Hungary's eastern neighbour, which has killed thousands of civilians and driven more than four million to flee abroad, upended the election campaign, forcing 58-year-old Mr Orban to walk a political tightrope.

He tried to distance himself from Mr Putin by condemning Russia's actions and backing EU sanctions, while opening Hungary's borders to about half a million Ukrainian refugees.

Still, Mr Orban has shown limited support for Kyiv, refusing to let weapons shipments cross Hungary and rejecting a ban on Russian oil and gas imports. His nationalist message was that joining a rush by fellow EU and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members to aid Ukraine with weapons would drag Hungary into the war.

Putin ally Mr Vucic, 52, secured 59 per cent of the vote in the presidential contest on Sunday, more than enough to avoid a run-off, according to official returns with 96 per cent of votes counted. His Progressive Party-led bloc won about 43 per cent in the parliamentary ballot.

He has struck a balanced position between Russia - a traditional Serbian ally - and the EU, which has piled pressure on Belgrade to adopt its raft of sanctions targeting the Kremlin.

Although Serbia condemned Mr Putin's invasion of Ukraine in a United Nations resolution, Mr Vucic has said it is not in the country's interest to join the EU penalties.

