Putin's cellist friend moved millions through Swiss bank accounts, says prosecutor

ZURICH - A concert cellist linked to Vladimir Putin moved millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts without proper checks, Swiss prosecutors said on Wednesday, in a trial of four bankers accused of helping him.

Prosecutors alleged that Sergey Roldugin, a close friend of the Russian president, deposited millions of francs in Swiss bank accounts between 2014 and 2016.

The four bankers - three Russians who worked in Zurich and one Swiss - appeared at Zurich District Court on Wednesday and denied charges of lacking diligence in financial transactions. They cannot be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions.

The hearing was adjourned with a decision due to be given on March 30.

The prosecution told the court the bankers failed to do enough to determine the identity of the beneficial owner of the funds. Sums of around 30 million Swiss francs (S$43 million) were involved in the case, said public prosecutor Jan Hoffmann.

Mr Roldugin was named the owner of two accounts opened at Gazprombank Switzerland in 2014.

This was despite the musician, who appears on Switzerland’s list of sanctioned Russians, having no listed activity as a businessman.

Mr Roldugin was among scores of members of Mr Putin’s inner circle sanctioned by the West, including Switzerland, after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Reuters has approached his representatives for comment.

The case highlights how people like Mr Roldugin were used as “strawmen”, the indictment seen by Reuters said, a way to hide the true owners of money.

“All the evidence runs contrary to Sergey Roldugin being the real owner of the assets,” prosecuting lawyer Hoffmann told the court.

“The bankers have not followed the rules and should therefore be punished,” he added.