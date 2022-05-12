Putin won't end war with Donbas win: US intel chief

WASHINGTON/POKROVSK • Russia's President Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to Russian-controlled territory in Moldova, US director of national intelligence Avril Haines has said.

United States intelligence also views it increasingly likely that Mr Putin will mobilise his entire country, including ordering martial law, and is counting on his perseverance to wear down Western support for Ukraine.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Ms Haines said on Tuesday.

US intelligence thinks Mr Putin's decision to concentrate Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region is "only a temporary shift" after their failure to capture Kyiv in the north. Russian forces still intend to win territory across the Black Sea coast, in part to secure water resources for Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, Ms Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"We... see indications that the Russian military wants to extend the land bridge to Transnistria," Ms Haines said, referring to the Moscow-backed separatist region of Moldova, which is also called Transdniestria.

However, she said the current Russian force is not large or strong enough to capture and hold all that territory without a more general mobilisation of troops and resources from Russian society.

The Russia leader "faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities," she said. That "likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory," she said.

"The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military options to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives," Ms Haines told the panel.

Russia's nearly three-month-old invasion has been punctuated by flawed planning, poor intelligence, barbarity and wanton destruction. But obscured in the daily fighting is the geographic reality that Russia has made gains on the ground.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces in eastern Ukraine had advanced to the border between Donetsk and Luhansk, the two Russian-speaking provinces where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukraine's army for eight years.

The ministry's assertion, if confirmed, strengthens the prospect that Russia could soon gain complete control over the region, known as the Donbas, compared with one-third of it before the Feb 24 invasion.

The Donbas seizure, combined with the Russian invasion's early success in seizing parts of southern Ukraine adjoining the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, gives the Kremlin enormous leverage in any future negotiation to halt the conflict.

And the Russians enjoy the added advantage of naval dominance in the Black Sea, the only maritime route for Ukrainian trade, which they have paralysed with an embargo that could eventually starve Ukraine economically.

For the past several weeks, Ukrainian and Russian troops have been engaged in a gruelling attrition, often fighting fiercely over small areas.

"The Russians aren't winning and the Ukrainians aren't winning, and we're at a bit of a stalemate here," said Lieutenant-General Scott Berrier, director of the Pentagon's Defence Intelligence Agency.

Still, Russia has all but achieved one of its primary objectives: seizing a land bridge connecting Russian territory to the Crimean peninsula.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Tuesday that it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit point which it said delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, said it would stop shipments via the Sokhranivka route from yesterday. But Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, said it was "technologically impossible" to move all volumes to the Sudzha interconnection point further west, as GTSOU proposed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES, REUTERS