Putin vows to protect Russia, defend former Soviet allies like Kazakhstan

MOSCOW/ALMATY • Russia's President Vladimir Putin yesterday vowed to protect Russia and its former Soviet allies from what he called outside efforts to destabilise their governments with public protests, after Russian-led troops helped Kazakh authorities subdue nationwide protests.

And Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev yesterday said his country had defeated an "attempted coup d'etat" during historic violence last week.

"We won't let anyone disturb the situation in our homes and won't allow scenarios of so-called colour revolutions to be played out," Mr Putin told a televised video conference of leaders of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a Moscow-dominated bloc whose deployment of troops to Kazakhstan was the first time it had sent forces to shore up a government under pressure from popular unrest.

"Of course, we understand that the events in Kazakhstan aren't the first and will be far from the last attempt to intervene in the internal affairs of our states," Mr Putin said, alleging that some of the Kazakh protesters had been trained in camps outside the country.

Mr Tokayev told the video conference that "armed militants" had used the backdrop of protests to try to seize power.

"The main goal was obvious: the undermining of the constitutional order, the destruction of government institutions and the seizure of power. It was an attempted coup d'etat," he said.

Mr Tokayev on Sunday fired two more top security officials after the country's worst unrest in three decades of post-Soviet independence and the authorities said the situation was stabilising, with Russian-led troops guarding key facilities.

The sacked officials were deputies to former intelligence chief Karim Massimov, who was arrested on suspicion of treason after violent protests swept the oil-and uranium-producing Central Asian republic that borders Russia and China.

Thousands of people have been detained and public buildings torched during mass anti-government protests in the past week. President Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders to end the unrest.

Russian and state media reported 164 people were killed during the clashes, citing a government social media post.

But health and police authorities did not confirm the figure, and the social media post was deleted.

The Internet has been restricted and telecommunications patchy, making it hard to check figures and confirm statements.

No group has emerged to speak for the protesters.

The violence has dealt a blow to Kazakhstan's image as a tightly controlled and stable country of 19 million people. The landlocked country used to attract hundreds of billions of dollars of Western investment in its oil and minerals industries.

Demonstrations against a fuel price rise began a week ago before erupting into a wider protest against Mr Tokayev's government and the man he replaced, veteran president, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev.

At the invitation of Mr Tokayev, 68, the CSTO sent troops to restore order, an intervention that comes at a time of high tension in Moscow-Washington relations ahead of talks this week on the Ukraine crisis. The CSTO is Russia's version of Nato.

Mr Tokayev's spokesman said on Sunday that he thought the forces would not be in Kazakhstan for long, and possibly no more than a week or even less.

