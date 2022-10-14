Putin touts Turkey gas hub while Europe looks to cut consumption

LONDON - President Vladimir Putin touted Turkey on Thursday as the best route for redirecting gas supplies to the European Union after the Nord Stream pipeline leaks, while Western nations focused on efforts to cut energy consumption.

Mr Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey could act as a gas hub, having already suggested on Wednesday that Russia could reroute supplies intended for the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea, which were damaged last month.

At a face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan, Mr Putin said: "Turkey has turned out to be the most reliable route for deliveries today, even to Europe.

"We could consider the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey for supplies to other countries."

He added that increased cooperation on supplies with Turkey, which is not a member of the EU, could also help to regulate prices.

"Today, these prices are sky-high," he said. "We could easily regulate at a normal market level, without any political overtones," Mr Putin told Mr Erdogan.

The French presidency on Thursday snubbed Mr Putin's proposal.

"There is no sense in creating new infrastructures that allow more Russian gas to be imported," the presidency said.

Deliveries to Europe, which is overwhelmingly dependent on Russian gas, have been disrupted by Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine.

The West accuses Mr Putin of trying to blackmail Europe over a slew of sanctions and creating leaks at key pipelines something Moscow denies.

Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian gas, whose shortage has caused energy prices to spiral on the continent.

The French presidency pointed to the fall in Russian gas imports to Europe from nearly 40 per cent a few months earlier to 7.5 per cent today.

"It is likely to fall further," it added. "Russia and Turkey may decide together to export more gas, but it cannot be to the European Union, which has commitments to sovereignty, to reducing its dependency and also to the climate transition," it said.