Putin touts Russian Navy's abilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin flanked by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov (right), inspecting warships during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg yesterday.
Mr Putin said the Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an “unpreventable strike” if needed, just weeks after a British warship angered Moscow by passing the Crimea peninsula. Navy Day is a national holiday in Russia and honours the country’s sailors. It is celebrated on the last Sunday of July. 

