Putin to meet top security officials after Crimea bridge blast

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin's next steps in Ukraine may become clearer after he meets his top security officials on Monday. The meeting will come two days after a massive blast ripped through a road-and-rail bridge to Crimea that is an imposing symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to its forces battling in southern Ukraine.

Saturday's explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility. Russia did not immediately assign blame for the blast. Images showed half of a section of the bridge's roadway had been blown off, with the other half still attached.

No reason was given for Mr Putin's security council meeting, which was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The meetings typically gather top state officials and the heads of Russia's defence and security agencies to discuss matters of national importance. Mr Putin last met with the security council on Sept 29 to discuss his partial mobilisation of reservists to fight in Ukraine.

"The situation is manageable - it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Crimea's Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov told reporters. "Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge."

Russia's Transport Ministry said freight trains and long-distance passenger trains across the Crimea bridge were running according to schedule on Sunday. Limited road traffic had resumed on Saturday around 10 hours after the blast.

"Only passenger cars will use the road section of the Crimean bridge until a special order is issued. The railway line will operate as normal. Buses of all types and heavy vehicles will be transported by ferry," Mr Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He said the peninsula had a month's worth of fuel and more than two months' worth of food.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces in southern Ukraine could be "fully supplied" through existing land and sea routes.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19km bridge linking the region to its transport network was opened with great fanfare four years later by Mr Putin.

Kyiv demands that Russian forces leave the Black Sea peninsula, as well as Ukrainian territory they have seized in the invasion Mr Putin launched in February.

It was not yet clear if Saturday's blast was a deliberate attack, but the damage to such a high-profile structure came amid battlefield defeats for Russia, and could further cloud Kremlin reassurances that the conflict is going to plan.

The bridge is a major artery for Russian forces in southern Ukraine, where they control most of Kherson region and large parts of Zaporizhzhia region, and for the port of Sevastopol where the Russian Black Sea fleet is based.

Russian officials said three people were killed in the blast early on Saturday morning. On the bridge's upper level, seven fuel tanker wagons of a 59-wagon train heading for the peninsula also caught fire.

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a freight truck blew up on the bridge's roadway. It added that two spans of the road bridge had partially collapsed, but that the arch spanning the channel through which ships travel between the Black Sea and Azov Sea was not damaged.

While the blast would "not affect army supply very much", there would be problems with logistics for Crimea, Mr Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy administrator of the Kherson region, said in a social media post.

The blast came a day after Mr Putin's 70th birthday and also coincided with Russia's third senior military appointment in a week. Moscow designated Air Force General Sergei Surovikin to take charge of the invasion effort.

The White House on Sunday declined comment on the bridge explosion but said it will continue to supply Ukraine with arms.

"We don't really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told ABC's This Week programme.

"What I can tell you is that Mr Putin started this war, and Mr Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG