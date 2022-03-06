Putin slammed over seizure of nuclear power plant

UNITED NATIONS • President Vladimir Putin was denounced for his "recklessness" after Ukraine said that Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant, raising the stakes in the war and prompting calls for an even more robust response to the Kremlin's aggression.

Nato foreign ministers and European leaders condemned what Kyiv described as an assault on the Zaporizhzhia facility in southeast Ukraine, Europe's largest atomic generator.

If confirmed, it would be the first time an operating nuclear plant has been deliberately targeted by military forces.

"The reckless actions leading to damage to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were despicable," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement after holding talks.

Both pledged further humanitarian support "in the face of Putin's increasingly savage and evil actions".

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that "all channels" had been used to communicate to Russia that it should not commit such an act.

"There are rules in this world, even for the Russian President," she told reporters.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that its forces have held the nuclear plant since Feb 28 and accused Ukraine of a "provocation".

While Ukraine's nuclear agency said that radiation levels at the site were normal, stocks dropped and commodities pushed higher as investors digested the implications of such an attack for the course of the war.

Troops were close to a second nuclear plant, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council on Friday, without naming the facility.

"Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine's second-largest nuclear facility," she said.

The south Ukraine facility near Yuzhnoukrainsk is the country's second-largest plant, according to BloombergNEF.

Russia's actions were roundly criticised on Friday at the Security Council, with a further meeting to be convened tomorrow to discuss a resolution calling for unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia incident adds to a growing list of allegations against Russia amid its war against Ukraine.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 1,006 civilian casualties from the start of the invasion on Feb 24, including 331 deaths, most due to shelling, missile and air strikes. The UN office said that it believed the real toll to be "considerably higher".

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg cited the use of cluster bombs in violation of international law and said allies were collecting details to hold Moscow to account.

The Human Rights Watch group said in a report on Friday that Russia's firing of cluster munitions last Monday into residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, may rise to the level of a war crime.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at Nato on Friday, after the Western military alliance rejected his request to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing despite knowing further Russian aggression was likely.

"Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, Nato deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine," Mr Zelensky said in a video published by the presidency. "We believe that the Nato countries themselves have created a narrative that the closing of the skies over Ukraine would provoke direct Russian aggression against Nato."

Mr Stoltenberg had said the alliance would not intervene in the conflict over fears of a direct clash with Moscow that could spiral into a wider conflict. "The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send Nato fighter planes into Ukraine's airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes," he said after the urgent meeting.

"If we did that, we'll end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering."

But Mr Zelensky insisted that the Nato gathering was a "weak summit, a confused summit".

"All the people who die starting today will also die because of you. Because of your weakness, because of your disconnection," he said. "Today, the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, refusing to make a no-fly zone."

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned yesterday that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be tantamount to entering the conflict.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE