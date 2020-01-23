Putin sees new government as 'major renewal'

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new government - which he described as a break with the past - bringing in some fresh faces but retaining many senior ministers.

The new government includes a new economy minister and a new first deputy prime minister, but the finance, foreign, defence, energy and agriculture ministers all kept their jobs.

The new team was formed on Tuesday, less than a week after Mr Putin unveiled a sweeping shake-up of the political system, which led to the resignation of his ally Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with the entire government.

Mr Putin went on to pick 53-year-old former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, who has almost no political profile, as his new prime minister.

Mr Putin's wider shake-up, which envisages changing the Constitution, is widely seen as preparing the ground for 2024, when the now 67-year-old is obliged to leave the presidency after occupying the Kremlin or the prime minister's job continuously since 1999.

Critics have long said Mr Putin wants to stay on in some capacity after his term ends so that he can continue to wield power over the world's largest nation - and one of its two biggest nuclear powers.

Tuesday's new appointments could be intended to reboot the government's flagging image and shift attention to Mr Putin's drive to lift falling real incomes and push ahead with big national infrastructure projects which he hopes will catapult his country into a new economic league.

"The most important task is to increase the welfare of our citizens and strengthen our statehood and the position of our country in the world," Mr Putin told the new government.

"We have enough people who worked in the previous government, as well as a major renewal."

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov all kept their jobs.

Mr Putin named Mr Andrei Belousov, his economic adviser since 2013, as first deputy prime minister, replacing Mr Siluanov.

Mr Putin approved 40-year-old Maxim Reshetnikov, a former regional governor, as the new economy minister, replacing Mr Maxim Oreshkin. Mr Putin also replaced the minister of telecommunications with Mr Maksut Shadaev.

Mr Abbas Gallyamov, a former government speech writer, said Mr Putin had removed people strongly disliked in certain parts of society.

"Previously the Kremlin said it would appoint who it wanted," Mr Gallyamov wrote on social media. "Now the logic has changed and the authorities do not want to irritate society."

