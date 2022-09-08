Putin says West's power in decline, future is in Asia

VLADIVOSTOK - Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday that it had undermined the global economy with what he cast as a futile and aggressive attempt to impose its hegemony, casting the rising powers of Asia as the future.

The United States and its allies imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia for what Mr Putin casts as a special military operation in Ukraine, a response the Kremlin says is akin to a declaration of war.

Mr Putin, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok, said that the sanctions had replaced the Covid-19 pandemic as the main threat to the global economy.

"I am speaking of the West's sanctions fever, with its brazen, aggressive attempt to impose models of behaviour on other countries, to deprive them of their sovereignty and subordinate them to their will," he said.

He added that the West was trying to impose its will on the world but that its power was in decline as the crucible of global growth was now in Asia.

"Irreversible and even tectonic changes have taken place throughout international relations," Mr Putin said. "The role of dynamic, promising countries and regions of the world, primarily the Asia-Pacific region, has significantly increased."

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu and the prime ministers of Mongolia and Armenia also joined Mr Putin at the annual forum that is intended to showcase investment opportunities in Russia's far east.

The leaders of India, Malaysia and Vietnam spoke at the event by video address.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the world was moving towards multipolarity that brings with it not only threats, but also opportunities that should be optimised by all.

He also said that Malaysia, as an Asean founding country, will continue to play its vital role in building the Asean community and regional integration, Bernama reported.

Mr Li said China is determined to cooperate with Russia in various areas and is pleased that the Russian economy was not destroyed by Western sanctions.

Mr Putin is expected to hold an in-person meeting next week with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who has not left China since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The two leaders will meet at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to be held in Uzbekistan next Thursday and Friday, a Russian diplomat said on Wednesday.

At the forum, he also met Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, whose government is facing diplomatic isolation as well.

Mr Putin hailed Myanmar as a "long-standing and reliable partner", while Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called the Russian President "a leader of the world".

Mr Putin said that China would pay Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy company, for its gas in national currencies, based on a 50-50 split between the Russian rouble and Chinese yuan.

"No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this," Mr Putin said in his speech.

As Moscow seeks to bolster ties with Asia - especially China - Mr Putin welcomed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs.

Mr Putin's participation in the forum comes a day after he oversaw large-scale military drills there. The week-long manoeuvres, called Vostok-2022, were concluding on Wednesday and involved several Kremlin-friendly countries, including China.

REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG