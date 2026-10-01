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Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well

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Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Russia, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Russia, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

MOSCOW, Oct 1 - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Western companies could get their Russian assets back if "a favourable scenario" came to pass.

The Kremlin chief was referring to the Russian state's decision to place a slew of European companies under what Moscow has called temporary external administration.

Speaking at the Valdai Forum of international experts, Putin said that Russia was merely responding in kind to the West's seizure of Russian assets.

"We have not nationalised anything from anyone. Yes, we are placing certain enterprises under external administration. But in some European countries, they have simply, in a blatant breach of every conceivable and inconceivable rule, seized huge enterprises from us – for example, in the Federal Republic of Germany," said Putin.

Asked if European companies could have their assets returned if a favourable scenario unfolded, Putin said:  "Yes, they would get them back" REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.