Russia’s Putin says Ukraine will be punished for election day attacks on civilians

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on March 15 that Ukraine would be punished for trying to disrupt the Russian presidential election by shelling civilian targets in Russian territory and using 2,500 armed soldiers to try to pierce Russia's borders.

Speaking to members of Russia's security council, which includes military and spy chiefs as well as the most powerful civilian leaders in the state, the Russian leader said such crimes would not be left unpunished.

"In order to disrupt the voting process and intimidate people, at least in the border areas, the Kyiv regime... is trying to carry out a number of criminal actions - striking at civilian settlements in Russia," President Putin said.

"These enemy strikes shall not remain unpunished," he said, visibly angry.

President Putin said 95 per cent of the shells and missiles were shot down by Russian air defences but said some got through and that there were casualties among Russian civilians.

He said there had been four attacks on the Belgorod region and one attack on the Kursk region by armed Ukrainian proxies numbering about 2,500.

He said they had 35 tanks and 40 armoured vehicles.