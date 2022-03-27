Putin says Russian culture being 'cancelled' like J. K. Rowling

DUBLIN • President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of trying to cancel Russia's rich musical and literary culture, including composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff, in the same way he said it had cancelled "Harry Potter" author J. K. Rowling.

Speaking during a meeting with leading cultural figures broadcast on national television on Friday, Mr Putin complained of the cancellation of a number of Russian cultural events in recent weeks and compared it to actions taken by Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

"Not so long ago, the children's writer J. K. Rowling was also cancelled because she... did not please the fans of so-called gender freedoms," Mr Putin said, referring to controversy sparked by the best-selling author's opinions on transgender issues.

"Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year culture, our people. I am talking about the gradual discrimination against everything linked to Russia," he said,

"The last time such a mass campaign to destroy objectionable literature was carried out, it was by the Nazis in Germany almost 90 years ago," Mr Putin added.

Several events involving Russian cultural figures who have voiced support for the war in Ukraine have been cancelled, including some involving conductor Valery Gergiev, who is general director of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre, who spoke to Mr Putin during Friday's meeting.

Rowling has quickly distanced herself from Mr Putin, posting an article on Twitter critical of the Kremlin and its treatment of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. "Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics," she wrote.

REUTERS