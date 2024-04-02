Putin says Russia will find out who ordered deadly concert shooting

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present awards in the field of literature and art to young cultural figures in Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2024. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 07:28 PM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 07:22 PM

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia will find out who was behind last month's attack on a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 144 people.

"We will definitely get to those who ultimately ordered it," Putin told a meeting of Interior Ministry officials. "We paid a very high price, and the entire analysis of the situation must be extremely objective and professional."

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and U.S. officials say they have intelligence showing it was carried out by the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K). Russia says it has evidence the attackers had links to Ukraine, which Kyiv has denied and the United States has rejected as nonsense. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top