Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference, on the second day of the the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China November 19, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

MOSCOW, Nov 19 - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had proposed that European envoys come to Moscow to clarify their position on Ukraine peace negotiations before the format of further talks is decided.

Putin, speaking in China after a summit with the Chinese and US presidents, said the US was urging Russia "quite insistently" to agree to European participation in talks that until now have been conducted mainly between Moscow, Washington and Kyiv, with little progress.

"We understand that discussing security issues, including security in Europe, without Europeans is pointless," Putin said.

"We are not opposed (to European participation), but we need to understand what Europe will bring to these talks. Through diplomatic channels, we have proposed that European representatives come to Moscow so that we can determine their position. After that, we will decide in what format to continue the dialogue with Ukraine."

Russian, Ukrainian and US officials held talks in Abu Dhabi last week for the first time in nine months. Moscow and Kyiv agreed to a major prisoner exchange, but there was little else in the way of concrete breakthroughs.

European involvement would mark a new phase in efforts to end the nearly five-year-old conflict, which has defied attempts by US President Donald Trump to secure a peace agreement. REUTERS