Putin says grain deal benefits rich countries

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that "almost all" the Ukrainian grain shipped under a UN-backed deal to ease a global food crisis was reaching rich European nations, an accusation denied by Kyiv.

Data compiled by a joint centre in Istanbul monitoring the July agreement showed slightly more than a third of the grain delivered to European countries and another 20 per cent arriving in Turkey.

It also showed 30 per cent reaching "low and lower-middle income countries" across the world.

More shipments are expected to start arriving in famine-stricken parts of Africa and the Middle East under the UN World Food Programme (WFP) whose implementation is just getting under way.

But Moscow has voiced growing frustration with how the agreement was being applied.

The United Nations hailed the deal as the world's best chance to ease an acute global food crisis stoked by the Black Sea grain blockade.

But Mr Putin said its current implementation was helping richer European countries at the expense of the developing world.

"Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to EU countries," he told an economic forum in Russia's Pacific port of Vladivostok.

He also spoke of adding limits to Ukrainian grain exports. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Mr Putin was right about grains exported from Ukraine going to wealthy countries, not poor ones.

Mr Putin was uncomfortable with these grains going to countries that sanction Russia, Mr Erdogan added.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denied Mr Putin's claim, saying "in total, two-thirds of the ships sent are directed to Asia, Africa and the Middle East".

He said recovery of Ukrainian food exports through the "grain corridor" had a positive effect on the reduction of prices, as after first shipments completed last month, wheat prices fell by at least 5 per cent. Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grain.

Mr Putin accused European countries of acting as "colonialists" and said they "once again simply deceived developing countries".

"With this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow," Mr Putin said.

"Maybe we should think about limiting the export of grain and other produce along this route?"

The July agreement brokered with the help of Turkey is valid for 120 days but it requires both Moscow and Kyiv to sign off on an extension.

AFP