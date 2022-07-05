Putin orders troops to press on deeper into Donbas region

KYIV• • President Vladimir Putin yesterday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk.

The Russian leader made a public display of the seizure, telling his Defence Minister, Mr Sergei Shoigu, in televised remarks to give soldiers who had captured the city a rest and rely on other units to continue offensive operations.

But Mr Putin also ordered Mr Shoigu to press ahead with Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"Military units, including the East group and the West group, must carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans," the President told Mr Shoigu. "I hope that everything will continue in their direction as has happened in Luhansk so far."

The Russian "liberation" of the Luhansk region represented a major victory for the Kremlin more than four months after its leader sent troops into Ukraine.

Moscow said the capture of Lysychansk less than a week after taking neighbouring Sievierodonetsk meant it had captured Luhansk, a major Kremlin war goal.

It said it would give the captured territory to the self-proclaimed Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic, whose independence it recognised on the eve of the war.

"The continuation of the defence of the city (Lysychansk) would lead to fatal consequences" in the face of Russia's superiority in numbers and equipment, the Ukrainian army said on Sunday, announcing its retreat. "In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw."

Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Telegram that there was still fighting in the town of Bilogorivka outside Lysychansk.

"We keep defending a small part of the Luhansk region so that our army could build protective redoubts," he added.

Mr Gaidai said that he expected the cities of Sloviansk and Bakhmut to come under attack as Russia tries to take full control of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

In an address late on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Kyiv would fight on and ensure the military had "the most modern weapons".

He said that Russia was concentrating its firepower on the Donbas front, but Ukraine would hit back with long-range weapons such as US-supplied Himars rocket launchers.

"The fact that we protect the lives of our soldiers, our people, plays an equally important role. We will rebuild the walls, we will win back the land, and people must be protected above all else," said Mr Zelensky.

Adding to geopolitical tensions, Belarus said on Sunday that the former Soviet state stood fully behind Russia in its military drive in Ukraine as part of its longstanding commitment to a "union state" with Moscow.

"Today, we are being criticised for being the only country in the world to support Russia in its fight against Nazism. We support and will continue to support Russia," President Alexander Lukashenko said at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the World War II liberation of Minsk by Soviet troops.

Meanwhile, in front-line fighting in the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol, Ukrainian forces hit a military logistics base with more than 30 strikes on Sunday, the city's exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

In further counter-attacks, at least three people were killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, according to the regional governor, in what Moscow said on Sunday was a Ukrainian missile attack.

Underscoring the tough fight ahead for Russia, Ukraine's national flag was reinstalled on Snake Island, a military spokesman said yesterday after the country regained control of the territory seized in the first days of Russia's invasion. "The flag of Ukraine has been installed on Snake Island," Ms Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokesman for forces in the south of the country, told reporters.

"The military operation has been completed and the territory has now been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," she added.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE