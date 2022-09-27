Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine on Sept 30: UK defence ministry

LONDON - Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce the accession of occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to Parliament on Sept 30, the British Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on Sept 27, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter.

"Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict," it said. REUTERS

