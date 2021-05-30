Putin hosts Belarus leader amid outcry over diverted plane

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON • Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his country's close ties with Belarus last Friday as he hosted strongman Alexander Lukashenko amid a global outcry after the forced diversion of a passenger plane.

Observers closely watched the talks to see how far the Kremlin would go to support Mr Lukashenko's regime after Belarus last Sunday scrambled a military jet to divert a Ryanair plane, to arrest an opposition journalist on board.

Following the plane's forced diversion, the European Union urged EU-based carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace and promised fresh sanctions against Mr Lukashenko and regime officials.

Meanwhile, the administration of United States President Joe Biden said it would reimpose sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises and that it is developing additional penalties to target officials over the Ryanair incident.

The US has also issued a "Do Not Travel" warning to American citizens, urging them to steer clear of Belarus, and a notice to American pilots to "exercise extreme caution" when considering flying in Belarusian airspace, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last Friday night.

In talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Mr Putin warmly greeted President Lukashenko and agreed with him that the Western outcry over the plane was an "outburst of emotion".

Mr Putin said he was "very glad" to see Mr Lukashenko and that the two should go for a swim.

In carefully worded remarks in front of reporters, Mr Putin also said that when then Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane was grounded in 2013, there was little Western outcry.

"The President was led out of the plane, and nothing, silence," Mr Putin said at the start of the talks.

A plane carrying Mr Morales from Moscow was diverted and held up in Vienna for hours amid suspicions that fugitive US whistle-blower Edward Snowden was on board.

Mr Lukashenko complained that the West was seeking to stir unrest in Belarus.

"An attempt is under way to rock the boat to reach the level of last August," Mr Lukashenko said, referring to the protests against his regime after a disputed election. "It's clear what these Western friends want from us."

Mr Lukashenko, who arrived with a briefcase, said he wanted to show Mr Putin "some documents" related to the Ryanair incident and thanked him for his support in the latest stand-off with the West.

The talks lasted for more than five hours, but their results were not announced.

Over the past years, Mr Lukashenko has had a volatile relationship with Moscow, playing it off against the West and ruling out outright unification with Russia.

But after the Ryanair incident, his options appear to be limited. Mr Putin and Mr Lukashenko have met regularly since last August, when historic protests broke out against Mr Lukashenko's nearly three-decade rule.

EU officials last Thursday detailed plans for their own sanctions against Belarus that would hit economic sectors close to Mr Lukashenko, including the potash industry. Those are likely to have a greater impact than the penalties announced by the White House.

US trade with Belarus amounted to only about US$112 million (S$148 million) last year, according to the US Census Bureau.

