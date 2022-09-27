Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sept 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
8 min ago

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday granting Russian citizenship to former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.

Snowden, 39, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the US National Security Agency, where he was a contractor.

US authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top