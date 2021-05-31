Putin goes on boat trip with Belarus leader amid outcry

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin took Belarus strongman Alexander Luka-shenko for a boat trip as the close allies met for a second day and held "informal talks" amid an outcry after Minsk diverted a European plane.

"Yesterday was the day of official talks and today, it's informal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters of the meetings in Sotchi on the Black Sea on Saturday.

Mr Putin and Mr Lukashenko had "taken advantage of the fine weather" and gone on a boat trip, he added.

The Telegram channel Pool Pervogo, which runs an unofficial account of the Belarusian presidency, released a photo of the pair in casual wear on what appeared to be the boat.

Saturday's talks had centred on economic cooperation and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Peskov said. But they had also spoken of the events on May 23, when Belarus scrambled a military jet to divert a Ryanair plane and arrest journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend who were on board.

"Lukashenko provided his counterpart with detailed information about what happened on board the Ryanair aircraft," said Mr Peskov.

Moscow was "not indifferent to the fate" of the detained journalist's girlfriend Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen, the spokesman added.

Following the forced diversion, the United States last Friday announced punitive measures targeting the regime, while the European Union urged EU-based carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace and promised fresh sanctions.

According to the Kremlin, Mr Lukashenko has not sought additional economic assistance from Moscow. The neighbours would work on "organising the air link" between the two sides following EU restrictions.

Russia and Belarus have formed a "union state" that links their economies and militaries, but the Kremlin has been pushing for closer integration.

Mr Peskov reiterated Moscow's call for a "full inquiry" into the diversion of the flight after accusing the West of drawing "hasty conclusions".

The head of Belarusian airline Belavia, Mr Igor Tcherguinets, hit out on Saturday at the EU restrictions, which he termed a "complete violation of the foundations of democracy".

"Innocent, Belavia is punished even before the opening of a proper inquiry. Cowardice," he posted on Facebook.

The Media Freedom Coalition of 27 countries, including the US, Britain and several EU states, called on Saturday for Belarus to release the 26-year-old Mr Protasevich, an anti-regime journalist and activist. "The unprecedented and shocking action constitutes a full frontal attack on media freedom," the statement said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE