Putin fires back at Biden's 'killer' accusation, recalls envoy

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday fired back at American counterpart Joe Biden's accusation that he is a killer, saying "it takes one to know one". He insisted the United States will have to take Russia's interests into account despite insults.

"I would say to him: I wish you good health," Mr Putin said, when asked for his response during a televised video conference marking the seventh anniversary of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

He said Moscow would continue to work with Washington in areas of common interest.

In an ABC News interview broadcast a day earlier, Mr Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian President was a killer.

He also described Mr Putin as having no soul, and promised he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the 2020 US presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.

Other Russian officials were more confrontational.

Mr Konstantin Kosachyov, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Upper House of Parliament, demanded an apology from Mr Biden for his "boorish" allegations. The US President's remark is a "watershed" in relations and "unacceptable in any circumstances", Mr Kosachyov wrote on Facebook yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry said it expects an explanation from Washington, Interfax reported.

Late Wednesday, the ministry announced it was recalling its Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov for urgent consultations over the future of US-Russia ties.

Warning of the risks of "an irreversible deterioration in relations" with the new US administration, the ministry said Russia still hopes to reverse the downward spiral.

In Washington, the State Department noted the Russian move to recall its ambassador and said the US will "remain clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses".

A State Department spokesman told Agence France-Presse that the US envoy would remain in Moscow in the hopes of maintaining "open channels of communication" and in order to "reduce the risk of miscalculation between our countries".

White House spokesman Jen Psaki was asked by reporters whether the President considers Mr Putin literally or just metaphorically a killer. "He does not hold back on his concerns about what we see as malign and problematic actions," Ms Psaki said, citing election interference, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's poisoning, cyber attacks and bounties on US troops in Afghanistan.

"He's not going to hold back in his direct communications, nor is he going to hold back publicly," she said. "We are not going to look the other way as we saw a little bit over the last four years."

Mr Artur Chilingarov, a pro-Kremlin lawmaker in the Lower House of Parliament, called for a "tough reaction" from Moscow in comments made to Russia's Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Russia's ties with the West, already languishing at post-Cold War lows since 2014, have come under new pressure over Russia's jailing of Navalny, whose freedom the West has demanded.

Russia has dismissed that as unacceptable interference in its domestic affairs.

The US has said it is preparing new sanctions against Russia over an alleged hack and the alleged election meddling.

When asked what consequences Russia would face for its alleged behaviour, Mr Biden told ABC: "You'll see shortly."

