Putin denies Navalny's allegation that he owns Black Sea palace

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday an opulent Black Sea palace that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has accused him of owning does not belong to him or his family.

Navalny's team released a video last week in which he levelled his allegations over the palace, which has since been viewed more than 86 million times on YouTube.

Mr Putin said he has not watched the film, but said it was a "brain wash" and described it as a "boring" compilation.

He also called weekend protests demanding the release of Navalny illegal and dangerous.

The President, fielding questions from students, said nobody should use illegal actions to further their own political interests.

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia last Saturday after tens of thousands of people ignored extreme cold and police warnings to publicly call for Navalny's release.

A senior aide to Navalny called yesterday for fresh anti-government protests this weekend.

Mr Leonid Volkov, the head of the opposition politician's regional network, called on Twitter for Russians across the country to take to the streets on Sunday "for Navalny's freedom, for freedom for all, and for justice".

The European Union will hold off imposing fresh sanctions on Russian individuals, EU diplomats said yesterday after a meeting of the bloc's 27 top diplomats.

The EU will for now go for a step-by-step approach with the Kremlin, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to first go to Moscow to make clear the bloc's anger at Navalny's arrest, two diplomats said. EU states will also press for the release of pro-democracy demonstrators.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE