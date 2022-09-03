Putin denies Gorbachev a state funeral, will stay away

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin will miss the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, denying the man who failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet empire the full state honours granted to Russia's first president Boris Yeltsin.

Mr Gorbachev, praised in the West for allowing eastern Europe to escape Soviet communist control but unloved at home for the chaos that his "perestroika" reforms unleashed, will be buried on Saturday after a public ceremony in Moscow's Hall of Columns.

The grand hall, within sight of the Kremlin, hosted the funerals of Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev. Mr Gorbachev will be given a military guard of honour - but his funeral will not be a state one.

State television on Thursday showed Mr Putin solemnly placing red roses beside Mr Gorbachev's coffin - left open as is traditional in Russia - in Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, where he died on Tuesday aged 91. Mr Putin made a sign of the cross in Russian Orthodox fashion before touching the edge of the coffin.

"Unfortunately, the President's work schedule will not allow him to do this on Sept 3, so he decided to do it today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Mr Gorbachev's ceremony would have "elements" of a state funeral, and that the state was helping to organise it.

Still, it will be a marked contrast to the funeral of Mr Yeltsin, who was instrumental in sidelining Mr Gorbachev as the Soviet Union fell apart and hand-picked Mr Putin, a career KGB intelligence officer, as the man most suited to succeed him.

When Mr Yeltsin died in 2007, Mr Putin declared a national day of mourning and, alongside world leaders, attended a grand state funeral in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.

Russia's intervention in Ukraine appears aimed at reversing at least in part the collapse of the Soviet Union that Mr Gorbachev failed to prevent in 1991.

Mr Gorbachev's interpreter Pavel Palazhchenko said on Thursday that the former leader was bewildered by the Ukraine conflict in the months before he died and psychologically crushed in recent years by Moscow's worsening ties with Kyiv.

"It was very obvious to us in our conversations with him that he was shocked and bewildered by what was happening (after Russian troops entered Ukraine in February) for all kinds of reasons. He believed not just in the closeness of the Russian and Ukrainian people, he believed that those two nations were intermingled," he told Reuters in an interview.

