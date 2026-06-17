Russian anti-Putin artist’s shooting in Poland likely ‘political murder’: PM Tusk

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According to Polish officials, Russian artist Semyon Skrepetsky was shot three times on the morning of June 15.

WARSAW – The fatal shooting in eastern Poland of a Russian artist known for his caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely politically motivated, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on June 17 .

“All indications are that this is a political murder,” said Tusk of the murder of Semyon Skrepetsky, whose real name is Robert Kuzovkov.

“If it was commissioned by Russia, then this is also a very serious matter with an international dimension,” he added.

According to Polish officials, Skrepetsky was shot three times on the morning of June 15 by an unidentified gunman armed with a handgun.

When the artist fell to the ground, he was approached by the assailant, who fired two more shots at close range.

The Polish government says they had offered Skrepetsky protection, which he declined.

Two Belarusian citizens were arrested in conjunction with the artist’s death, but they have since been released, according to Polish officials.

An investigation by Polish services is ongoing.

The case risks rekindling tensions between Poland and its neighbour Russia, which were exacerbated by drone crashes on Polish territory last autumn, which Warsaw blames on Moscow.

Skrepetsky was known for his sometimes provocative caricatures, which targeted prominent Russian political figures – ranging from Putin and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to opposition figure Alexei Navalny and Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov.

One of his best-known works reinterprets a classical Orthodox icon, depicting Stalin cradling Putin in place of the Mother of God holding the infant Jesus.

Skrepetsky moved to Poland in 2021, saying he feared political persecution in Russia.

In exile, he maintained a contrarian stance, attending Russian opposition events while openly criticising the opposition itself.

Several opponents of the Russian authorities have been victims of attacks abroad , including in Britain , Germany, and Lithuania .

Moscow has always denied any involvement in these attacks . AFP