Putin clings to semblance of normality despite war

LONDON • Approaching the 100-day mark in a war that he refuses to call by its name, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man intent on conveying the impression of business as usual.

As his army fought its way into the Ukrainian city of Sieviero-donetsk this week, Mr Putin was making awkward small talk in a televised ceremony to honour parents of very large families.

Since the start of last month, he has met - mostly online - educators, oil and transport bosses, officials responsible for tackling forest fires, and the heads of at least a dozen Russian regions, many of them far from Ukraine.

Along with several sessions with his security council and a series of calls with foreign leaders, he found time for a video address to players, trainers and spectators of the All-Russian Night Hockey League.

The appearance of solid, even boring, routine is consistent with the Kremlin's narrative that it is not fighting a war - just waging a "special military operation" to bring a troublesome neighbour to heel.

For a man whose army has heavily underperformed in Ukraine and been beaten back from its two biggest cities, suffering untold thousands of casualties, Mr Putin shows no visible signs of stress.

In contrast with the run-up to the Feb 24 invasion, when he denounced Ukraine and the West in bitter, angry speeches, his rhetoric is restrained.

The 69-year-old appears calm, focused and fully in command of data and details.

While acknowledging the impact of Western sanctions, he tells Russians that their economy will emerge stronger and more self-sufficient, while the West will suffer a boomerang effect from spiralling food and fuel prices.

But as the war grinds on with no end in sight, Mr Putin faces an increasing challenge to maintain the semblance of normality.

Economically, the situation will worsen as sanctions bite harder and Russia heads towards recession. Militarily, Mr Putin's forces have gradually advanced in eastern Ukraine, but the United States and its allies are stepping up arms supplies to Kyiv, including a US promise this week of advanced rocket systems.

Should Russia's offensive falter, Mr Putin could be forced to declare a full-scale mobilisation of reserves to bolster his depleted forces, Western defence experts say.

"This would involve more than a million people in Russia, and then of course it will be visible for those who have not yet realised that Russia is in a full war," said Professor Gerhard Mangott, an Austrian academic who has met and observed Mr Putin over many years.

That would be a hard sell to a Russian public reliant on state media loyal to the Kremlin and hence kept in ignorance of the scale of Russian setbacks and casualties.

Yet, Russia is still not at that point, Prof Mangott said, and Mr Putin may draw some encouragement from signs of Western fatigue with the war.

Divisions are emerging between Ukraine's most hawkish backers - the US, Britain, Poland and the Baltic states - and a group of countries including Italy, France and Germany which are pressing to bring an end to the war.

"Putin is counting (on) the longer this war drags on, the more conflicts and frictions within the Western camp will appear," he said.

Meanwhile, peace talks with Ukraine stalled weeks ago, and Mr Putin shows no sign of seeking a diplomatic exit.

Professor Olga Oliker, programme director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group, said: "He still thinks there is a good military solution to this problem."

Mr Putin preserves the option to claim victory at any point because his stated objectives - what he called the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine - "were always goals that you could declare accomplished because they were never clearly defined and were always somewhat ridiculous", Prof Oliker said.