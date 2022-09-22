Putin calls up 300,000 reservists and threatens nuclear retaliation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a partial mobilisation of the country's reservists, looking to regain momentum in the Ukraine war with fresh troops after Moscow suffered a string of defeats in recent weeks.

The 300,000 reservists that will be pressed into service would represent a significant increase in Russia's fighting force. When the invasion was launched in February, it was estimated that Russia had massed 180,000 troops on Ukraine's borders.

Mr Putin also raised the spectre of the use of nuclear weapons, saying in his televised national address on Wednesday that if "the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal... This is not a bluff".

The announcement of the mobilisation comes after Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's east and south unveiled plans to hold referendums starting this weekend for their annexation by Russia.

World leaders condemned the escalation. US President Joe Biden accused Russia of "shamelessly" violating the core tenets of the United Nations charter and said at the UN General Assembly that Mr Putin's war was about "extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist".

"Just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe in a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of a non-proliferation regime," Mr Biden said.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," Mr Biden told the UN General Assembly.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg criticised the use of "dangerous and reckless" nuclear rhetoric by Mr Putin.

"I think what was announced by Russia is a parody," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in New York, referring to the annexation plan. "This is cynicism, and obviously, it won't be recognised by the international community."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Mr Putin would give up his "imperial ambitions" only if he realised that he could not win.

In his speech announcing the mobilisation, Mr Putin accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" with Moscow, and warned that the country would defend itself from what he called a plot to "weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country".

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind patterns can also turn in their direction," the President said, alleging that the West was discussing the use of nuclear weapons against Russia.