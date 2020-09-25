Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with US, no election meddling

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - President Vladimir Putin called on Friday (Sept 25) for an agreement between Russia and the United States to guarantee not to engage in cyber meddling in each other's elections and internal affairs, the Kremlin said.

In a statement ahead of the US presidential election on Nov 3, Mr Putin called for a reset between Russia and the US and said he wanted an agreement between the two countries to prevent incidents in cyberspace.

Moscow's relations with Washington are at post-Cold War lows as the US election looms. US intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow interfered in the 2016 US presidential election with the aim of tilting it in Mr Donald Trump's favour, including by hacking into the campaign of his rival Hillary Clinton. Moscow denies that charge.

Mr Trump is currently campaigning for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden.

"One of the main strategic challenges of our time is the risk of a large-scale confrontation in the digital sphere," Mr Putin said in the Kremlin statement.

"We would like to once again appeal to the United States with a proposal to approve a comprehensive program of practical measures to reset our relations in the use of information and communication technologies (ICT)," the Kremlin said.