Putin bringing world closer to nuclear 'Armageddon': Biden

KYIV - US President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine has brought the world closer to "Armageddon" than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis during the Cold War.
With his seven-month invasion unravelling, Mr Putin celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday with fawning praise from some officials but little public fuss.
That was in contrast to just a week ago, when he staged a huge concert on Red Square to proclaim the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukrainian land.
In a clear repudiation of Mr Putin's record, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Russia's most prominent human rights group, Memorial, which Moscow shut down over the past year.
A Ukrainian human rights group and a jailed campaigner against abuses by the pro-Russian government in Belarus were co-recipients.
Mr Biden said the prospect of defeat could make Mr Putin desperate enough to use nuclear arms.
"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," Mr Biden said in New York, referring to former US president John F. Kennedy.
Mr Putin was "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming", Mr Biden said.
Mr Putin has warned he would use all means necessary, including his nuclear arsenal, to protect Russian soil, which he now says includes four Ukrainian regions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Kyiv's forces were swiftly recapturing more territory, including more than 500 sq km in the south where they burst through a second major front this week.
Russia has sacked the commander of its Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko, the Russian news site RBC reported on Friday - the latest reshuffle of top brass amid a string of battlefield reversals in Ukraine.
RBC cited publicly available state registers to report that Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov had been appointed to head the Eastern Military District, which covers troops based in Russia's Far East, though much of its strength is currently deployed in Ukraine.
Lt-Gen Muradov, who was sanctioned by the European Union in February, previously served in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Russian forces said on Friday that they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains after Kyiv grabbed momentum with a counter-offensive that rattled Russia's war effort.
Separatist forces in the Donetsk region said they had reclaimed a series of villages near the Ukraine-controlled industrial town of Bakhmut, which has been under Russian shelling for weeks.
The United States accused Russian mercenaries on Thursday of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, a charge Russia rejected as "anti-Russian rage".
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Wagner Group of mercenaries is exploiting natural resources and "these ill-gotten gains are used to fund Moscow's war machine in Africa, the Middle East and Ukraine".
On Friday, Mr Putin was shown on state television meeting leaders of former Soviet allies at an informal summit in St Petersburg, but commentators mentioned his birthday only in passing.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a vocal supporter of the war, led birthday tributes for Mr Putin with a prayer for God to "grant him health and longevity, and deliver him from all the resistances of visible and invisible enemies".
