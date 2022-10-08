Putin bringing world closer to nuclear 'Armageddon': Biden

KYIV - US President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine has brought the world closer to "Armageddon" than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis during the Cold War.

With his seven-month invasion unravelling, Mr Putin celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday with fawning praise from some officials but little public fuss.

That was in contrast to just a week ago, when he staged a huge concert on Red Square to proclaim the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukrainian land.

In a clear repudiation of Mr Putin's record, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Russia's most prominent human rights group, Memorial, which Moscow shut down over the past year.

A Ukrainian human rights group and a jailed campaigner against abuses by the pro-Russian government in Belarus were co-recipients.

Mr Biden said the prospect of defeat could make Mr Putin desperate enough to use nuclear arms.

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," Mr Biden said in New York, referring to former US president John F. Kennedy.

Mr Putin was "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming", Mr Biden said.

Mr Putin has warned he would use all means necessary, including his nuclear arsenal, to protect Russian soil, which he now says includes four Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Kyiv's forces were swiftly recapturing more territory, including more than 500 sq km in the south where they burst through a second major front this week.

Russia has sacked the commander of its Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko, the Russian news site RBC reported on Friday - the latest reshuffle of top brass amid a string of battlefield reversals in Ukraine.