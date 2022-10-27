Putin blasts West, says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the world faced the most dangerous decade since World War II as Western elites scrambled to prevent the inevitable crumbling of the global dominance of the United States and its allies.

In one of his longest public appearances since he sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, Mr Putin signalled he had no regrets about what he calls “a special operation” and accused the West of inciting the war and of playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty” game that was sowing chaos across the world.

“The historical period of the West’s undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end,” Mr Putin, Russia’s paramount leader, told the Valdai Discussion Club, during a session entitled “A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone”.

“We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War II.”

The 70-year-old former KGB spy was more than an hour late to the meeting of Russia experts where he gave a typically scathing interpretation of what he portrayed as Western decadence and decline in the face of rising Asian powers such as China.

He appeared relaxed over more than three and a half hours as he was questioned about fears of nuclear war, his relations with President Xi Jinping, and about how he felt about Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war, which he cast “partly” as a civil war, a notion Kyiv rejects.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war, while the West has imposed the most severe sanctions in history on Russia, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of natural resources.

‘Dirty bomb’

The Russian leader blamed the West for stoking recent nuclear tensions, citing remarks by former British prime minister Liz Truss about her readiness to use London’s nuclear deterrent if the circumstances demanded it.

He repeated an assertion that Ukraine could detonate a “dirty bomb” laced with radioactive material to frame Moscow - an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and the West as false and without evidence.

A suggestion by Kyiv that the Russian charge might mean Moscow plans to detonate such a device itself was false, he said.

“We don’t need to do that. There would be no sense whatsoever in doing that,” Mr Putin said, adding that the Kremlin had responded to what it felt was nuclear blackmail by the West.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis in the depths of the Cold War when the Soviet Union and the United States came closest to nuclear war.