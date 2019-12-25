Putin at launch of rail bridge linking annexed Crimea, Russia

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin stood in the driver's cabin of a train on Monday for the official opening of a rail bridge linking annexed Crimea and southern Russia, with the launch drawing sharp criticism from Ukraine and the European Union.

During his ride from Kerch in Crimea in a shortened three-carriage train, Mr Putin also spent time drinking tea with engineers who worked on the 227-billion-rouble (S$4.8 billion) project.

The rail bridge, which Mr Putin praised as "magnificent", is 19km long. The bridge for car traffic opened in May last year when the Russian leader drove a truck across it. The total rail route from Saint Petersburg to the Crimean port city of Sevastopol covers 2,500km.

Mr Putin said the bridge would restore rail links to Crimea severed in 2014 when Moscow annexed the peninsula, sparking an ongoing separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has claimed over 13,000 lives.

The company of Mr Putin's close ally, billionaire businessman Arkady Rotenberg, won the construction contract for the bridge. He sold the company last month.

The media coverage of the project has been reminiscent of that for Soviet infrastructure projects, with a newsreader on state-controlled Rossiya 24 television channel calling the opening "without exaggeration, historic". Russia says it is the longest railway bridge in Europe.

Ukraine was unhappy about both the rail link and Mr Putin's presence at the opening.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative office for Crimea said in a statement on Facebook that the rail link and Mr Putin's visit to Crimea were "a gross breach by the Russian side of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

It showed "disregard by the Kremlin of the universally recognised principles and norms of international law", the statement said.

The EU criticised the opening of the rail link, terming it "another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty". It said the railway on the Kerch bridge was built "without Ukraine's consent" and was "yet another step towards a forced integration of the illegally annexed peninsula".

Additionally, "the bridge limits the passage of vessels through the Kerch Strait to Ukrainian ports in the Azov Sea" which the EU said must remain unhindered under international law.

"The European Union does not and will not recognise the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia," it added.

The EU this month extended by another six months economic sanctions on Russia imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE