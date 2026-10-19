Putin approves Russian government reshuffle after parliamentary election, state media report

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Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) National Public Organisation and participants in its 21st Congress and Forum via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 15, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 19 - Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed a government reshuffle proposed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, state news agencies reported on Monday, citing the Kremlin.

"Along with a discussion on social and economic matters the prime minister proposed a number of personnel changes within the government to the head of state. These were endorsed by Putin," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The reshuffle follows a September parliamentary election which renewed the ranks of the State Duma lower house of parliament and comes as Russia is looking for new sources of growth amid a rising budget deficit, higher taxes and relatively high interest rates.

The new ministers, who have not yet been publicly named, will be put forward for parliamentary approval, the Kremlin said, without giving further details. REUTERS