Putin ally Medvedev vows international legal battle over property seizures

AMSTERDAM/MOSCOW (AFP, REUTERS) - Moscow will fight attempts to seize Russian property abroad in courts around the world, former president Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram social network on Wednesday (April 6).

"Opponents of Russia... should understand that they will face a large number of cases in courts. Both in the national courts of the United States and Europe and in international courts," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

European and US authorities have seized several yachts with links to Russian tycoons under the unprecedented sanctions that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

Medvedev's comments came on the same day Dutch customs authorities impounded 14 yachts in shipyards, including 12 still under construction, as part of those sanctions.

"Given the current measures, these vessels cannot be delivered, transferred or exported for the moment," Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote in a letter to the Dutch parliament.

The 12 yachts under construction, which include luxury vessels more than 35m long, were being built in five different shipyards for “Russian beneficiaries”, the government said.

The other two yachts are currently undergoing maintenance.

“These are not people who figure on the European sanctions lists,” the Dutch minister said.

The “ownership” of the yachts was being investigated further, including whether one of them was connected to a person on the European sanctions list, Hoekstra said.

“The government attaches great importance to the respect and implementation of sanctions,” he added.

The Netherlands has also frozen 516 million euros’ (S$764 million) worth of assets and 155 million euros in transactions, the minister said.