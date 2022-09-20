Putin ally deepens Russia's 'strategic partnership' with China

LONDON - One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies sought on Monday to deepen a strategic partnership with China, expanding defence cooperation and strengthening coordination between Moscow and Beijing on major geopolitical issues.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Mr Putin has tilted more strongly towards China as the war and severe Western sanctions torpedoed Russia's relationship with the United States and its European allies.

Just before the invasion, Mr Putin and Mr Xi Jinping declared a "no limits" partnership, though at a meeting last week in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin said he understood the Chinese President had concerns and questions about the conflict.

Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close Putin ally, met China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Nanping, China, to discuss the implementation of agreements Mr Putin and Mr Xi reached at their meeting.

"The development of a strategic partnership with China is an unconditional priority of Russian foreign policy," the security council said.

Mr Patrushev and Mr Yang also discussed the Korean peninsula, Taiwan and Ukraine.

"The sides agreed on further military cooperation with a focus on joint exercises and patrols, as well as on strengthening contacts between the General Staffs," the security council said.

China's foreign ministry said in a statement that Mr Patrushev was in the country to attend the 17th round of China's Russia strategic security consultations and a meeting on China-Russia law enforcement security cooperation.

Mr Patrushev, a former Soviet spy who has known Mr Putin since the 1970s, is a hardline ally and seen as one of the few people able to influence the Russian leader.

The deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia has raised alarm in some Western capitals.

In recent years, China has participated in a number of Russian war games - joint military exercises designed to simulate how the countries would defend themselves against an attack.

Moscow has repeatedly backed Beijing over Taiwan and criticised what it casts as "provocations" by the United States.

Russia's war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted waters with soaring food and energy prices amid the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.

China has refrained from condemning Russia's operation against Ukraine or calling it an "invasion" in line with the Kremlin, which casts the war as "a special military operation".

REUTERS