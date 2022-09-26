Putin allies address public ire over mobilisation 'excesses'

MOSCOW - Russia's two most senior lawmakers on Sunday addressed a string of complaints about the country's mobilisation drive, ordering regional officials to get a handle on the situation and swiftly solve the "excesses" that have stoked public anger.

President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War II has triggered protests across the country and seen flocks of military-age men flee, causing tailbacks at borders and flights to sell out.

Multiple reports have also documented how people with no military service were issued draft papers - contrary to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's guarantee that only those with special military skills or combat experience would be called up - prompting even ultra-loyal pro-Kremlin figures to publicly express concern.

Russia's top two parliamentarians - both close Putin allies - explicitly addressed public anger at the way the drive was unfolding.

Ms Valentina Matviyenko, chairman of Russia's Upper House, the Federation Council, said she was aware of reports of men ineligible for the draft being called up.

"Such excesses are absolutely unacceptable. And I consider it absolutely right that they are triggering a sharp reaction in society," she said in a post on messaging app Telegram.

Mr Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, Russia's Lower Chamber, said in a separate post: "If a mistake is made, it is necessary to correct it... The authorities at every level should understand their responsibilities."

Officials say 300,000 more Russians will be called up to serve in the mobilisation campaign.

On Saturday, the Russian authorities acknowledged a "significant" influx of cars trying to cross from Russia into Georgia.

Russia officially counts millions of former conscripts as reservists - most of the male population of fighting age.

On Saturday evening, more than 740 protesters were detained in over 30 towns and cities, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

