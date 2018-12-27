Puppy rescued after getting stuck in ice on frozen Turkish lake

VAN, TURKEY (REUTERS) - A police diver braved a frozen lake on Wednesday (Dec 26) to save a puppy stuck in the ice in the eastern province of Van in Turkey.

The municipality of Van released footage showing diver Burak Okten trying to break the ice carousel with his arm to rescue the dog.

The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic after receiving emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

It suffered from hypothermia, but officials say it is receiving the necessary treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.