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Pupil shoots at teachers with hunting rifle in southern France

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Policemen at Joseph Lakanal college in Aubagne, southern France, after a shooting incident on Oct 12.

Policemen at Joseph Lakanal college in Aubagne, southern France, after a shooting incident on Oct 12.

PHOTO: AFP

PARIS – A French middle-school student shot and wounded a headteacher and a female staff member with a hunting rifle at a school near Marseille on Oct 12, the local mayor said.

A supervisor at Joseph Lakanal college disarmed the 14-year-old before police arrived, Aubagne mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari told reporters.

Both victims were hospitalised but neither suffered life-threatening injuries, he added.

BFM TV said the 14-year-old student had entered the school with the rifle hidden in a guitar case.

“It’s a kid who goes to that school. He entered with a rifle, the investigation will determine how, and fired twice in a corridor toward the principal and a teacher,” Squillari said.

There was no immediate indication that the shooting was linked to a three-week wave of protests, some violent, that have rocked high schools across the country.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned those incidents of violence on Oct 12. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.