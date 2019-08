This reveller covered in tomato pulp was among the more than 20,000 people who pelted each other with ripe tomatoes on Wednesday in the annual "Tomatina" street battle in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol that has become a major tourist attraction.

The fiesta has been billed as "the world's biggest food fight". This year's event saw 145 tonnes of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Bunol's streets for the hour-long battle.