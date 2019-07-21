Protesters march against Johnson, Brexit

Anti-Brexit protesters on a “No to Boris, Yes to Europe” march in London yesterday. Some also marched to ask for a second Brexit referendum.

Britain’s next prime minister is likely to be Mr Boris Johnson, who has generally been in favour of leaving the European Union without an accord. He is ahead in polls of grassroots Conservatives who will choose the next leader.

His rival for the post is Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The winner of the leadership contest will be announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the EU is set to block some countries from accessing parts of the bloc’s financial market for the first time, an EU document seen by Reuters showed, a step that will ring alarm bells in Britain in the run-up to Brexit.

The document takes stock of the EU’s so-called “equivalence” system, under which Brussels grants financial market access to non-EU banks, investment firms, clearing houses or credit rating agencies if it deems their home rules to be suitably aligned with those of the bloc.

It is the system that Britain will likely have to use after it leaves the EU if UK firms are to avoid the expense of setting up new financial hubs in the bloc.