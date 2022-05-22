Protesters clash with police ahead of Davos meeting

ZURICH • Dozens of anti-capitalist protesters have clashed with police in Zurich ahead of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Alpine resort of Davos starting today.

The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration on Friday is a regular occurrence in Switzerland's financial hub before the world's business and political elite gather around 120km away.

Police used pepper spray and rubberised pellets to break up the march through the downtown district.

"The WEF and Switzerland try to offer the powerful of this world a quiet hinterland where they can exchange views and showcase themselves undisturbed," one group had posted on its website, calling for people to attend the march.

"It is necessary to disturb the peace in their hinterland and act against the functioning of the capitalist system," it said.

The WEF meeting will be the first in-person meeting in the Swiss Alps in two years, after Covid-19-related interruptions.

Even this gathering was delayed from the usual late January schedule, meaning the snow is confined for once to the peaks.

The forum is different in other ways, too. Hanging over the panels, speeches and evening soirees is the reality of a war raging hundreds of kilometres to the east.

President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has put an abrupt end to decades of Russian presence and influence in Davos. There will likely be a more subdued tone as a whole, with the WEF attended by a clutch of Ukrainian officials seeking to keep global attention on their plight with the war in its third month.

A keynote address (via video conference) will be given by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It will be the first WEF in Switzerland since the fall of communism without a single Russian official or business leader. Russian companies have been nixed as strategic partners - they usually play a prominent part in the calendar of events at a cost of 600,000 Swiss francs (S$849,000) per year.

Russia House - renowned for its chilled vodka - won't even be set up. That is a far cry from the heyday of Moscow's largesse in Davos, when vodka and caviar-fuelled parties sponsored by Russians were notorious for hosting large groups of young women without accreditation who claimed to be translators.

