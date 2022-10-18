Protester allegedly beaten inside Chinese consular compound in UK

MANCHESTER - Police in the Brit-ish city of Manchester are investigating an incident involving a protester who appeared to have been pulled inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate and beaten, following a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In video footage posted online, a man was seen to be pulled by several other men through a gate into the Chinese consular grounds in Manchester and then beaten. Police eventually pulled him out.

Several protest banners had earlier been placed outside the consulate, one with the words "Heaven will destroy the Chinese Communist Party", according to pictures provided to Reuters.

The protest took place on the first day of the twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing.

"Greater Manchester Police are aware of an incident that took place at around 3pm on Sunday at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester," said a police spokesman.

"Officers were present and responded immediately to defuse the situation."

Mr Matthew Leung, a freelance journalist on the scene and friend of the man who was beaten, told Reuters that he was shocked.

The man who was beaten had recently emigrated to Britain from Hong Kong, Mr Leung said. He suffered cuts and bruises to his face, and went to hospital for treatment.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: "Chinese embassies and consulates... have always abided by the laws of the countries where they are based."

He added: "We hope that the British side will facilitate the normal discharge of the duties of Chinese embassies and consulates in the UK in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations."

REUTERS