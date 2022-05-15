Prospect of Nato membership brings relief to Finns on border

HIIVANIEMI (Finland) • Troubled by the war in Ukraine, Finnish pensioner Martti Kailio, 73, keeps his hunting rifle to hand at his home in Hiivaniemi, a village overlooking the Russian border on the other side of a lake.

"It makes me so angry that I would be among the first volunteers to go out there with a loaded gun, even though I'm not young enough to be a soldier any more," he says.

For many Finns living on the eastern border, the prospect of their country applying to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) has been greeted with relief.

"We should have joined earlier. No point in dragging it out any more," Mr Kailio says.

Sharing a 1,300km border with Russia, Finland has in the past stayed out of military alliances.

But after its powerful eastern neighbour invaded Ukraine in February, political and public opinion swung dramatically in favour of membership, with the Finnish president and the prime minister last Thursday calling for the country to join Nato "without delay".

For some Finns, Russia's assault on Ukraine has brought up painful memories of the 1939 Winter War, when Red Army troops invaded the Nordic country.

As in Ukraine, the small Finnish army put up a fierce resistance and inflicted heavy losses on the Soviets. Nevertheless, Finland had to cede vast areas of land to the Soviet Union.

Mr Veli-Matti Rantala, 72, whose farmhouse in the town of Suokumaa is just a short walk from the Russian border, holds a rusty army helmet and tells stories of the battles that took place in the surrounding forests.

"I'm not too worried about the situation any more; now that we're joining the Western community, help is coming," he says. To him, Finland joining the alliance is a "necessity".

Living just a few hundred metres from the Russian border in Vainikkala village, teacher Jaana Rikkinen, 59, grew up hearing the Russian border guards on the opposite side of the lake.